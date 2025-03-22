TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Nicolas Gonzalez of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at Juventus Stadium on September 17, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nicolas Gonzalez was initially expected to be one of the last Juventus players to return from international duty, as South American nations typically complete their qualifiers late into the window.

However, it seems the attacker could be back at Juventus in the next few hours, but not due to a new injury.

Gonzalez has been injury-prone for some time, and naturally, the Bianconeri may have been concerned about the possibility of another setback. This time, though, his return is not due to any fitness concerns. The attacker was sent off in Argentina’s match against Uruguay, which led to his early return to Turin.

Juventus are keen to ensure that they win their upcoming matches, and Gonzalez’s early return could prove to be positive news. According to Il Bianconero, he was sent off late in the match against Uruguay, which resulted in him being sent home early from the international break.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The team will be hoping that Gonzalez’s swift return does not have any negative impact on his form or fitness, as Juventus will need their top players back soon and in optimal condition. The remaining fixtures of the season are all must-win games, and the team cannot afford to waste any time.

Gonzalez is an essential player for Juventus, and he is one of the attackers the club is relying on to help finish the season strongly. His ability to score goals will be crucial in the coming weeks, as his contributions in the final third could make the difference between winning and losing.

If Gonzalez can find the back of the net between now and the end of the season, Juventus will not only have more goals but will also be in a stronger position to win their matches and secure a successful finish to the term.