Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has explained why Juventus is the toughest club for his team to face.

The Bianconeri and Inter met before this past weekend, and the match ended in a stalemate.

While Inter was expected to win that game, it proved to be much tougher than anticipated, showcasing why some believe Juventus is a strong contender for the league title.

In contrast, Inter’s latest fixture was against Napoli, and the Nerazzurri found life much easier against the defending champions, who adopt a more attacking approach.

Barella highlights that Juventus is a more compact side, offering fewer spaces for Inter to attack and create opportunities, making them a challenging opponent for his team.

Speaking after their win against Napoli, Barella admits Juve is their toughest opponent. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There is a very long way to go, we saw all too well how moments can change a season. Juventus are the toughest team to play against, as they close up the spaces and defend well. Napoli were more open and we took advantage of that.”

Juve FC Says

Barella knows how tough it can be to play against us, and we are not surprised by these comments.

But it should not affect how we prepare for matches and we have to do all we can to maintain our momentum and keep winning games.