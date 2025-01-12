Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has swiftly responded to rumours claiming he refused to train alongside his teammates yesterday.

With Thiago Motta’s squad decimated by injuries, the 23-year-old was one of five outfielders on the bench for Saturday’s Derby della Mole clash against Torino. And yet, he still didn’t earn any minutes, thus confirming his free-falling status at the club.

Fagioli watched on his teammates from the dugout as the Bianconeri settled for yet another draw. Kenan Yildiz gave the Old Lady the lead with a brilliant piece of skill, but Nikola Vlasic replied with an excellent strike just before the halftime break.

After the contest, Motta’s staff ran a quick training session involving the players who didn’t start against the Granata. However, some claimed Fagioli refused to take part in the session, suggesting that the player is revolting against his omission from the team’s plans.

Nevertheless, the former Cremonense man insisted these rumours are completely unfounded in a statement posted on social media.

It is useless to create controversy where it does not exist,” wrote Fagioli on his personal X account.

“Videos are coming out where they write that I refused to train at the end of the match.

“Get informed before writing untrue things. At the end of the game, I went to get gloves and a hat and then went out and ran with my teammates,” explained the midfielder.

While it is reassuring to know that Fagioli has been acting professionally despite his unpleasant situation, his lack of playing time is becoming a great source of concern for the club supporters, especially considering his status as a fan favourite and a Juventus youth product.

Many believe the Italy international could be sacrificed to raise funds for January arrivals, and based on his continuous absence from the lineup, this suggestion cannot be ruled out.