Juventus suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina this evening, as Nicolo Fagioli reminded the Old Lady of what they are missing.

Having been embarrassed at home in their previous match by Atalanta, this game was crucial for Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who needed a victory to prove he was worthy of continuing in the role for another season. However, they faced a Fiorentina side determined to make a statement, with several players previously deemed not good enough by Juventus making their mark.

From the start, Fiorentina played with great confidence, applying pressure and making life difficult for the visitors, who lacked the belief and cohesion needed to respond. It didn’t take long for La Viola to open the scoring as Robin Gosens found the back of the net. Many would have expected the second goal to take longer to arrive, but Fiorentina doubled their advantage just three minutes later. Nicolo Fagioli provided an excellent assist to Rolando Mandragora, further highlighting what Juventus had allowed to slip away.

Fagioli’s performance on the night was particularly telling, as he was a player deemed not good enough by Motta, leaving many to wonder if this was a pointed message to the manager’s former employers.

Juventus struggled to regain control of the match as Fiorentina, full of confidence, dominated possession and launched attack after attack. Juventus, on the other hand, seemed unsure and lacking in organisation. Despite their desperate need for a strong halftime team talk, Motta’s words appeared to have little effect. Fiorentina extended their lead almost immediately after the break, with Fagioli again providing the assist, this time for the goal scored by Arthur Cabral.

In an attempt to turn the tide, Motta made substitutions, but even when Moise Kean scored, it was ruled out for offside, and Juventus’ confidence reached a new low. They struggled to even get near their hosts, who were in excellent shape and had every reason to push for more.

With nothing working for Juventus and Motta seemingly out of answers, the manager’s future now looks even more uncertain. It seems only a matter of time before his position is questioned, with this defeat serving as another blow to his tenure at the club.