Juventus youth product Nicolo Fagioli still shares a strong bond with the Bianconeri faithful despite putting their team to the sword on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was pushed out of Continassa by Thiago Motta who confined him to the bench for several months. So after starving for playing time at his beloved club, the Italian midfielder had no other choice but to find himself a new team to put his career back in order. He ended up joining Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Sadly for Juventus, this is a decision they swiftly returned to haunt him, especially with the Italy international putting up a sensational display on Sunday to add more misery on the free-falling Old Lady.

Fagioli was the main architect in the Viola’s resounding 3-0 victory over the Bianconeri on Sunday evening.

But while the player was seen celebrating with his new fans, who are certainly delighted to host him, he also hasn’t forgotten his old supporters with whom he shared a moment after the contest that was caught on camera. In a circulating video online, Fagioli can be seen waving and applauding the away sector.

The midfielder then admitted he still feels for the club that was his home for 11 years, while taking the high road when asked about Thiago Motta.

“I’m sorry because I was there for 11 years, but now all that matters is playing and winning for Fiorentina,” said Fagioli in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“The assists and the performance were great. In general, we played a great game, the team also pressed a lot and I’m happy about that.

“I don’t want to talk about a coach who is no longer mine. Now I’m at Fiorentina and I’m not thinking about the past.”