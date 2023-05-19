Nicolo Fagioli set to undergo surgery on his collarbone

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli will undergo surgery to fix his broken collarbone, Football Italia reveals.

The midfielder sustained the injury in Juventus’ loss to Sevilla in their Europa League second leg in Seville last night.

The Black and Whites have been blighted by injuries in this campaign and the last thing they wanted was to lose another player, but Fagioli is now injured and will certainly not play a part in their season again.

The club will hope he recovers in time to join their pre-season camp in preparation for next season.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli’s injury is sad, but we are lucky the season is almost over, so we will not miss the midfielder too much.

He is one of the promoted Next Gen players who have done very well on our books and we expect him to continue performing well in the next campaign.

If he returns on time and participates in pre-season, we expect him to be a starter at the Allianz Stadium in the next campaign.

Several other midfielders who we sent out on loan this season will return in the summer, so there would be serious competition for playing places at the club when everyone returns from holiday.