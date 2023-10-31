In the last few weeks, a large betting scandal rocked Italian football to its core, with Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli among the main protagonists.

The 22-year-old has now agreed a plea bargain with the prosecutor’s office. He’s currently serving a seven-month suspension before returning to the pitch at the end of the season.

More importantly, the young player is undergoing rehabilitation to overcome his betting addiction.

As for Juventus, they decided to stick by the youngster and support him both mentally and financially at his darkest hour.

Furthermore, the club is working to extend the player’s contract which currently expires in 2026.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and Fagioli should sign a contract renewal in the next few days.

The young midfielder’s deal will run until 2028, as the source expects.

The report explains how this contract extension is both crucial and symbolic for the Italy U21 starlet.

This new deal will offer the midfielder financial stability, helping him overcome the economic difficulties caused by his betting addiction.

Moreover, it’s a sign of trust on the club’s behalf. Fagioli was named the best young player in Serie A last season. Therefore, Juventus still expect him to become a pillar for the club once he puts his career and personal life back on track.

The Piacenza native has been part of the club since the age of 14. Following an impressive loan spell at Cremonese, he joined Max Allegri’s first team in 2022 and gradually became a regular feature.