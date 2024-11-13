Nicolo Savona has become the latest Juventus player to earn a call-up to the senior Italian national team, as coach Luciano Spalletti looks to assess the defender’s capabilities on the international stage. The call-up is a significant milestone for Savona, especially considering his rapid rise at Juventus, where he is currently ahead of experienced defender Danilo in the right-back pecking order. His strong performances this season have not gone unnoticed, and the national team recognition is a well-deserved reward for his hard work and consistency.

At Juventus, Savona has flourished under the management of Thiago Motta, who has placed his trust in the young defender, allowing him to showcase his talents. Savona’s confidence has grown, and he continues to deliver solid performances whenever he is called upon, proving that he is ready for the challenges that lie ahead. His rise to prominence at Juventus has been swift, and this national team call-up will no doubt inspire him to push even harder to reach the highest levels of his game.

As Savona looks ahead to his potential involvement in the international break, he was asked whether he had received any advice from Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini, a player known for his leadership and experience at both club and international level. Savona shared that Chiellini had been a major influence, offering him valuable guidance on and off the pitch. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Savona said, “He is a person who gave me a lot of advice. The biggest one is to always maintain the same humility and work hard to achieve the goals set. From a technical point of view, to improve training after training and to work hard.”

Savona’s dedication and commitment to improvement are evident in his performances, and his humility remains at the core of his approach. The opportunity to represent his country will further motivate him to refine his skills and continue his development at Juventus. With a strong start to his career and the backing of both his club and the national team, Savona is poised to become an important figure for both Juventus and Italy in the future.