Former Juventus youngster Nicolò Turco has commented on the breakthroughs experienced by Kenan Yildiz and Matias Soule this season. All three of them previously played together in the Juventus U19 side, but Turco decided to move to RB Salzburg at the beginning of the current season.

RB Salzburg is renowned as one of the best places for young players to develop into world-class talents. Despite Turco’s success with Juventus, he believes the move to Austria was a wise decision. Meanwhile, Yildiz has been promoted to the Juventus first team, and Soule is currently on loan at Frosinone.

Turco has been surprised by the Argentinian’s development and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Soulé? Sometimes, in training, he did incredible things. He took the ball and went to score goals on his own. I expected a great start from Soulé, but not so much. It was truly devastating, he’s doing monstrous things. Even from Kenan, I had more or less the same expectations because I got to know him well, and he is truly extraordinary both as a player and as a boy.”

Juve FC Says

Turco probably would not have gotten chances to play for us now if he had remained at the club and made a good decision by leaving.

But Yildiz and Soule have a good future at the club and we hope they meet expectations.