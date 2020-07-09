Nicolo Zaniolo a priority for Juventus

Nicolo Zaniolo could leave Roma this summer for budgetary reasons and remains a priority for Juventus, according to Sportitalia.

The 21-year-old is recovering from a lengthy injury absence and has only just started to feature again for Roma this season.

Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that the capital club could sell the youngster due to budgetary reasons, and for this reason, he is also ‘transferrable’.

Roma could ask for as much as €50m for the youngster and both the player and Roma know that Juve view him as a priority this summer after giving up on Sandro Tonali.