This summer, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia was one of the pleasant surprises of pre-season. The Juventus youth product had some impressive displays and managed to earn a spot in Max Allegri’s first team.

The 23-year-old has been a Bianconero for 15 years, joining the club all the way back in 2008.

The midfielder was one of the most promising starlets in the Primavera and Next Gen squad but a serious injury derailed his progress.

Nevertheless, Nicolussi Caviglia managed to put his career back on track last season. He started the campaign in Serie B on loan with Sudtirol and his brilliant displays earned him a mid-season switch to Salernitana.

This term, the Italian is yet to make an appearance for Juventus in an official match, but will be looking to make the most out of his opportunities when they arise.

Nicolussi Caviglia reveals his great sense of belonging at the club and recalls the turning points that ensued at Juventus during his time in Turin.

“I have learned to understand the moments but the search for perfectionism is always important, without obviously exaggerating,” explained the young midfielder in an interview with the official Juventus Twitch channel via ilBianconero.

“The sense of belonging is a very important quality. It makes you understand what you represent when you take the pitch.

“I have been here since 2008. I have learned things over time, I have experienced turning points such as the inauguration of the Stadium and the JCollege.

“For us who have been here for a long time, it is important to make the new kids understand reality. It is important to accompany the new arrivals on their journey.”