Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz is currently one of the most recognisable youngsters in European football. The Turkish teenager has rapidly progressed from youth to first-team football over the last two seasons. Not only has he earned a spot in the Juve senior team, but he has also made his debut for the Turkish senior national team.

With his increasing profile, various brands are eager to become his outfitters. According to a report on Tuttojuve, he is now the subject of a tug-of-war between Adidas and Nike as they compete for one of the fastest-developing young talents in European football.

The report states that the attacking midfielder currently has a contract with Adidas, but Nike is making significant efforts to entice him away from their rivals. However, Adidas is also fighting to keep him, especially since they sponsor Juventus.

Juve FC Says

This brand tug-of-war is yet another battle that highlights Yildiz as one of the finest young talents in European football.

Max Allegri recognised his potential and promoted him to the senior side, and we are now set to benefit from his immense talent.

With him in the squad, we have a midfielder who we can either sell for a significant transfer fee or groom to have a substantial impact on the first team in the future.