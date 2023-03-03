Nikola Maksimovic reveals when Allegri could have managed Napoli

Max Allegri was surprisingly ousted as the manager of Juventus in 2019 after five successful seasons, with the Bianconeri replacing the gaffer with Maurizio Sarri.

Allegri was unattached to any club until 2021, when he returned to the Juve bench after Andrea Pirlo had lost the league title.

Reports at the time suggested that he was a wanted man with Real Madrid and PSG among the clubs who considered adding him to their bench.

Allegri returned to Juve, but he could have gone to Napoli, according to Nikola Maksimovic.

The Serbian reveals that if the Partenopei had qualified for the Champions League, they would have named Allegri as boss.

He tells TMW via Tuttojuve: “At that moment ( season 2020-2021, ed. ) had gone to the Champions League would have arrived Allegri as coach. And I know through some people that he had asked for my renewal. Then I don’t know how it would go in reality, they said so to me.”

Before his second spell at Juventus, Allegri was one of the best managers in the world, having led the Old Lady to win several domestic trophies and two Champions League finals.

However, he seems to love the black and whites, which made him choose to return to the Allianz Stadium.