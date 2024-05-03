At the end of the season, Max Allegri could finally leave his post in Turin, that is if the Juventus management decides to ring the changes.

The 56-year-old is still trying to rescue what has descended into a disappointing campaign by earning Champions League qualification and winning the Coppa Italia, but many feel that the writing is on the wall, with Thiago Motta emerging as the favorite to replace him.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport drew a list of ten players whose future could be intertwined with the fate of the under-fire coach.

We begin with the most obvious name in the form of Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder has yet to renew his contract with the club which will expire at the end of the season. Since he is a pupil of Allegri, he might well end up following him to the exit door.

The same could be said about Mattia De Sciglio, although his deal is valid until 2025. The Italian fullback shares a strong rapport with the manager dating back to their time together at Milan.

On the contrary, Timothy Weah and Carlos Alcaraz would be more likely to stay in case a new coach arrives, as they haven’t found much space with Allegri at the helm.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Moise Kean are in the same boat, as they find themselves at the bottom of the manager’s pecking order.

While the club surely won’t sell Kenan Yildiz, perhaps the management could consider a loan move in case Allegri were to remain, so he can earn more playing time elsewhere.

After becoming a pillar in Allegri’s lineup, Weston McKennie would be more likely to pen a new contract if the manager were to stay.

Finally, Federico Chiesa would probably seek new accommodation if the manager remains in Turin as he hasn’t been enjoying his football under the latter’s guidance.