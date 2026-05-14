This weekend, Juventus will host Fiorentina in their final league fixture of the season, and for many of their players, it could be their chance to bid the supporters a final farewell.

The Bianconeri currently sit third in the Serie A standings, but Roma and Milan are only one point behind them, while Como are three points adrift. Therefore, the battle for the Champions League spots remains wide open.

But regardless of the outcome, a host of players are expected to leave the club in the summer, as they’re now considered surplus to requirements.

According to SportMediaset, at least nine Juventus players could be making their final appearance (whether on the pitch or even in the stands) at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

All four Juventus strikers could leave this summer

The first name on the list is Lois Openda, who has endured a torrid campaign. The Belgian has been completely dropped from Luciano Spalletti’s plans. The Bianconeri are expected to find him a suitor willing to sign him on an initial loan deal, as a permanent transfer remains improbable at this stage.

Openda isn’t the only Juventus striker who is heading out the door, as Arkadiusz Milik should also leave after two campaigns wrecked by injuries. The management will be hoping to terminate the Pole’s contract.

Moreover, Jonathan David is considered available should a decent offer arrive. As for Dusan Vlahovic, it remains to be seen whether his entourage will be able to find an agreement with the club on a new contract.

Miretti, Zhegrova & other Juventus players who could depart

The source also expects major changes in the middle of the park, as Fabio Miretti and Vasilije Adzic aren’t considered good enough to be included in Spalletti’s rotation.

Moreover, Edon Zhegrova could leave the club in search of playing time, while Filip Kostic will see out his contract, and Juan Cabal will be placed on the market.

Interestingly, the source doesn’t mention the likes of Federico Gatti and Michele Di Gregorio, who could also be sold in the summer. Therefore, more than 10 players could realistically leave the club in the coming months.