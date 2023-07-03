Nine Juventus Women stars feature in Italy’s World Cup squad

This summer, 32 national teams from all over the globe will compete in the Women’s FIFA World Cup. Australia and New Zealand will host the tournament between July 20 and August 20.

For their part, Italy join Sweden, Argentine and South Africa in a tough group G. Nevertheless, the Azzurre will be heavily relying on the prowess of Bianconere stars.

Italy head coach Milena Bertolini announced her squad yesterday, and it includes nine Juventus Women stars.

The Black-and-White block naturally features the legendary attacking duo of Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli. The star-studded frontline also includes Sofia Cantore and Chiara Beccari.

In midfield, Valentina Cernoia and Arianna Caruso will join the Blue ranks. These two stars have been staples in Turin over the last few years.

In defense, the list contains fullbacks Lisa Boattin and Martina Lenzini, in addition to Cecilia Salvai.

Perhaps Martina Rosucci would have joined the ranks if it wasn’t for her injury.

Here is the full list as posted by Italy’s official Twitter account:

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), MariaLuisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Beatrice Merlo (Inter), Benedetta Orsi ( Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)