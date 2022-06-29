Nine Juventus Women stars in Italy’s final squad for the European Championship

Between the 6th and 31st of July, England will host the Women’s European Championship, and Italy will be one of the 16 nations taking part in the prestigious event.

The Azzurre are hoping to go all the way to the end, and will rely on a solid Juventus block.

Coach Milena Bertolini has handed her final 23-player squad, and the Bianconere are by far the most represented club with nine players included in the squad.

Despite dropping goalkeeper Roberta Aprile and young striker Chiara Beccari (who were a part of the preliminary squad) the Juventus block remains the backbone of the national team.

Alongside captain Sara Gama, the list includes the legendary Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girella, as well as other stars such as Valentina Cernoia, Arianna Caruso and Martina Rosucci.

The Azzurre will begin their campaign in Rotherham against France on July 10 before taking on Iceland on July 14 in Manchester, which will also host their last group stage fixture against Belgium on July 18.

Here is the final squad as published by the official FIGC website.

Goalkeepers: Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina);

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (AS Roma), Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (AS Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Sara Gama (Juventus), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (As Roma);

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Everton), Manuela Giugliano (AS Roma), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter);

Forwards: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Fiorentina), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Martina Piemonte (Milan), Daniela Sabatino (Fiorentina).