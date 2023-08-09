Juventus’ pursuit of Romelu Lukaku in a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic could have received an unexpected boost. The club has been engaged in negotiations with Chelsea regarding this arrangement, with the Blues showing hesitation about acquiring Vlahovic.

Chelsea’s primary objective has been to offload Lukaku, a situation that presents a challenge for Juventus if they cannot successfully sell their own striker.

However, Chelsea recently disclosed that their recent summer acquisition, Christopher Nkunku, has sustained an injury that might sideline him for a duration exceeding three months. This setback significantly impacts their preparations for the upcoming season. A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that this development could provide the much-needed boost that Juventus has been hoping for.

According to the report, Chelsea’s need for a new attacker due to Nkunku’s injury could prompt them to become more interested in considering Vlahovic. This shift in priorities might lead to a rekindled enthusiasm for the swap deal, potentially clearing the way for an agreement with Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Adding Lukaku to our squad when we have not sold Vlahovic is not a healthy scenario, as we would be left with too many strikers at the Allianz Stadium, which is a recipe for failure.

Hopefully, Nkunku’s injury makes Chelsea eager to add Vlahovic to their squad and we can seal the agreement in the coming days.