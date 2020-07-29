No Aouar or Van de Beek talks for Juventus

Juventus are not in talks for Donny van de Beek or Houssem Aouar, while Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Zaniolo are unlikely to move to Turin this summer.

Juventus news website Juventibus hosted an interview with Bianconeri transfer correspondent Romeo Agresti who offered an update on Juve’s expected summer market.

According to Agresti, the hottest name for Juventus remains Arkadiusz Milik, who has just a year left on his Napoli contract and already agreed personal terms with the Bianconeri a month ago.

Daniele Rugani looks likely to leave Turin this summer as Agresti suggests his departure may be imminent, however Juve are yet to recieve an official offer.

New signing Dejan Kulusevski will arrive at Juventus in the weeks ahead and while he has flourished on the wing for Parma Agresti reports that Juve view him more as a ’10’ and have spoken to him about this already.

In terms of transfer, Manuel Locatelli is unlikely to leave Sassuolo this summer while Nicolo Zaniolo is deemed ‘unsellable’ for Roma at present. Sticking with the midfield, there have been no talks for Donny van de Beek or Houssem Aouar and Juventus, despite both being linked with a move in previous months.

Finally, the Bianconeri will look to sell Douglas Costa in the summer, while Leonardo Bonucci will remain, despite offers from Manchester City.

On the management front, Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici will remain in their roles, while Maurizio Sarri’s future isn’t dependent on the Champions League and the U23 will be bolstered by the arrival of Andrea Pirlo and Marco Storari.