Former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi has commented on the overall quality and balance of the Juventus squad, insisting that the team currently lacks both midfield control and attacking strength, and suggesting that structural issues remain within the side despite ongoing adjustments.

After a promising spell earlier in the season, the club have recently dropped four points in consecutive home matches, a setback that has placed their Champions League qualification hopes at risk. With just one fixture remaining, the strong form of AS Roma has contributed to Juventus slipping out of the top four, highlighting a worrying end to the campaign and increasing scrutiny on performances in Turin.

Squad Concerns Raised

Moggi’s remarks underline growing concern around the squad, with questions emerging about depth and consistency across key areas. He believes that the current group is not sufficiently balanced to compete at the highest level over a full season, particularly when results become decisive in the final stages of competition.

His assessment reflects wider frustration within discussions surrounding Juventus’ performances, particularly as some players are viewed as having exceeded expectations under Luciano Spalletti, masking structural weaknesses that have now become more visible in decisive matches and late-season pressure situations across the campaign.

Summer Transfer Rebuild

The club will now turn attention to the upcoming summer transfer window, where there is an opportunity to address these issues and strengthen both midfield and attack in line with expectations at the Allianz Stadium, as well as restoring greater consistency and balance across the squad for next season.

According to Calciomercato, Luciano Moggi said: “The team is incomplete. I don’t know how Comolli reacted, I would have looked in the mirror and asked myself, ‘What kind of team have I built?’ The team has no attack and no midfield.” The comments reinforce the urgency for Juventus to rebuild and regain consistency ahead of next season, with pressure continuing on the current squad structure.