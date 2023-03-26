Rabiot
No Champions League is a deal-breaker for Rabiot

March 26, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Adrien Rabiot remains open to staying at Juventus beyond this season, but there are conditions the club must meet to keep the Frenchman in Turin.

The last two seasons have been Rabiot’s best in the colours of the black and whites and they predictably want him to stay beyond this campaign.

However, the Frenchman is in the final three months of his current deal at the club and now has the deciding power in the agreement.

Several clubs are prepared to tempt the Frenchman with big-money offers when the term finishes, but Juve remains keen to keep him.

Ideally, staying in Turin should be his first choice and it is a possibility Rabiot considers.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder will only remain at the Allianz Stadium if Juventus earns a place in the Champions League at the end of this term.

Rabiot has been clear that he wants to play in the Champions League and we must do our best to reach the competition.

If we do not qualify for it, it could affect the future of other players at the club as well, so we must aim to reach it by winning the Europa League on performing a miracle in the league.

