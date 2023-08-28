Since the player first burst onto the scene as a brilliant young player back in 2013/14, Domenico Berardi has been constantly linked with a move to a bigger club.

But after almost a decade, the 29-year-old is still playing his football at the Mapei Stadium against all odds.

This summer, several sources insisted that this time the situation will be different with the player himself pushing for an exit.

For their part, Juventus tried to pounce on the opportunity and sign back the player who was on their books between 2013 and 2015 (on a co-ownership).

But with just four days separating us from the expiry of the transfer session, the Euro 2020 winner remains a Neroverdi player.

Moreover, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali insists that Berardi won’t join Juventus this summer, but will instead remain at the Emilian club.

“There’s no chance for Berardi to go to Juventus,” declared the Neroverdi executive in an interview with Rai Due via TuttoJuve.

“He’s a great professional and he’s acting perfectly. He’ll be on the pitch with us for the next match. He’s working on recovering his condition.

“How annoying is the Berardi case from 1 to 10? I’d say 11,” laughs Carnevali.

“It’s part of our system. I think there is much work to do to improve it as well because, at the end of these situations, it’s the club that pays the ultimate price.

“For instance, we’re having to play without Berardi who’s our best player.”

Sassuolo lost their first two fixtures of the Serie A campaign at the hands of Atalanta and Napoli in 0-2 results, while Berardi has been noticeably absent.