No Chiesa as Juventus releases their official squad for the Benfica match

Juventus has released their official squad travelling to Lisbon for their must-win Champions League game against Benfica tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have won one and lost three UCL group games so far and they must win the remaining two to stand a chance of making the next round.

One of the positives at the Allianz Stadium this past week has been the return of Federico Chiesa.

The club even organised a friendly game for him to play at the weekend and he scored twice to show his readiness.

However, the game against Benfica has come too soon for him to return to competitive action.

The club released their official squad for the game on Twitter; his name was missing.

The attackers picked by Max Allegri are Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, Matías Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juve FC Says

Beating Benfica is a must and the Portuguese side will also be on their best form in the fixture.

Because of this, it is important that we only field players who are 100 per cent fit for the fixture.

Chiesa will have plenty of chances to play when he gets fully fit because there will be plenty of competitive games to play.