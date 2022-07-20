No days off: Juventus plans double training session before leaving for America

Juventus is scheduled to travel to the USA today to continue their preseason training camp.

The Bianconeri have been training at home over the last few weeks since their players returned for preseason.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria have joined them in an important campaign that could see them get back to winning trophies.

Both football stars and some returning loanees have joined the rest of their squad in training ahead of the new campaign.

They have stepped up training in recent days and will keep increasing the intensity until the campaign begins.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they will still have a double session today before they travel to the United States, where they will face Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to be better prepared for this campaign considering that we did badly in the last one.

Max Allegri has received the backing that he needs so far and more players could be added to his team.

He will have almost no excuses if his players fail to deliver at the end of the campaign next year.

A bad start could even force the club to fire him before the second half.