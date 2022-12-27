No decision made on Juventus youngster being allowed to leave on loan next month

Tommaso Barbieri is the latest youngster on the cusp of breaking into the Juventus first team as he impresses for their Next Gen side.

The Bianconeri remain one of the clubs with the most talented youngsters in the country, thanks to being the only side with a B team in the country’s league pyramid.

The Bianconeri are hopeful they can get more talents through to their first team as often as possible.

Typically, before a player becomes a regular in their senior team, they will spend some time out on loan.

Several clubs in the country want to add Barbieri to their squad on loan from January, but Juve is not in a hurry to allow him to leave them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Max Allegri has stalled on releasing him for now until he is sure he has adequate cover for the right-back spot.

Barbieri has become one of our top youngsters and will benefit from spending a season out on loan with another Serie A club.

However, we also need cover for different positions in our squad and must only allow him to leave if we are sure we will not need him.