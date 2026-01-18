Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini insists that Luciano Spalletti is at the club to stay.

The Bianconeri appointed the 66-year-old head coach in late October after sacking Igor Tudor, who started the campaign on a torrid note.

Since the Tuscan manager’s arrival in Turin, Juventus have been on a steady incline. Although they suffered a setback against Cagliari on Saturday, Spalletti’s men were dominant, but they simply couldn’t find the back of the net.

Giorgio Chiellini confirms Juventus will extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract

Despite his status as one of the most accomplished managers in Italian football, Spalletti accepted a short-term contract.

At the time, Tudor was still on Juve’s payroll, as is Thiago Motta and his staff. Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. felt they couldn’t afford to offer the experienced tactician a long-term contract.

Nevertheless, Chiellini insists that the hierarchy has considered Spalletti a long-term collaborator from the first day.

The legendary defender thus reveals that Juventus have every intention to discuss and sign a contract extension with the Certaldo native in due time.

“From our side, the intention has always been there,” said Chiellini in his pre-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via Alfredopedulla.com.

“If you remember, during one of our first Champions League matches, I said it wouldn’t be a six-month contract.

“For me, Luciano is Juventus’ coach for the coming years, and he’s doing well. We’ll talk about it in due course, but I don’t think anyone has any doubts about it.”

Why Spalletti deserves a new Juventus contract

Chiellini’s reassuring words suggest that Juventus and Spalletti already have an agreement in principle to extend their collaboration beyond the current campaign.

But with the team playing twice a week and across three different competitions, perhaps this isn’t the time to address contract renewals, especially with the club directors also focusing on the transfer market in January.

And while we expect Juventus to endure a bumpy road between now and the end of the season, Spalletti has already shown he’s the right profile for the role, as the slip-ups can be mostly attributed to the players’ limitations, especially in attack.

Hence, barring any dramatic mid-season collapse, the manager should pen a new deal, and deservedly so.