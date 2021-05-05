No Dybala contract talks until end of May as Juventus await their Champions League fate

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says Paulo Dybala is solely focused on helping Juventus return to the Champions League at the end of this season and there will be no contract talks for now.

The Argentinean has had a tough season and he is yet to agree on a new deal with Juventus.

His contract saga is one of the many off-field problems that Juve has had in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have offered him 10m euros per season to extend his stay with them, but he wants more.

The report says he has denied asking for 15m euros per season, however, he expects to earn around 13m euros from his next deal.

Talks have been at a standstill for some time now and the report claims that it will remain the case until the end of this month.

With four games to go, Juventus is struggling to end this campaign inside the top four, which would affect their contract offering to him.

The Bianconeri are in a five-team race for the last three Champions League spots.

They face AC Milan in their next game and they have to win that match to give themselves a three-point lead over Stefano Pioli’s side.

Dybala is one player who will need to be in fine form for the Bianconeri in that game.