Former AS Roma star Sebino Nela has commented on Juventus’ one-season ban for European competitions and insists it is a good thing.

The Bianconeri are out of European because they are serving a punishment from FIGC and UEFA for their involvement in capital gains.

The club had prepared for the UEFA ban and would now focus on winning the league and Italian Cup.

With only a few games to play for the entire season, they could easily achieve this and Nela suggests it is probably good that they are not in Europe.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The exclusion was certainly not a surprise, indeed it was the only certainty in a season of great confusion, UEFA couldn’t wait for anything else.

“For a Juve that has to rebuild, however, not having the extra weekly commitment to the match in Europe isn’t necessarily a bad thing, we will be able to focus better on a single objective”.

Playing in Europe is very tasking and we are still very much at the early stage of our rebuild, so we could be overwhelmed.

The team can now win the league as the players will get more chances to rest and we can also field different groups in different competitions comfortably.