Dusan Vlahovic has sent a message to Juventus’ supporters following their 2-2 draw against Cagliari yesterday.

The striker, who has become one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium, has consistently delivered top performances this season.

Despite Cagliari being seen as inferior to Juventus on paper, on the pitch, both clubs could not be separated, much to the disappointment of the Bianconeri’s supporters.

Vlahovic acknowledges the frustration and admits that there is no excuse for failing to win that game. However, he reassures the fans that the team will strive to end the season well.

He wrote on Instagram:

“No excuses, no alibi. We need to do better and close this season in the best possible way. We want to win and we want to do it with you.”

Juve FC Says

Words mean nothing when the results say otherwise, and our players know this.

We are tired of them continuing to talk and assuring us with words that things will change, and we need to see action on the pitch.

Until they put together a winning streak, we cannot trust their words and it will not move us.

Vlahovic is playing his role well and we hope he continues to score for the team and helps us win the Italian Cup.