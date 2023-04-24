“No foul from Milik” – Marchisio offers input on Juve-Napoli controversial episodes Juve-Napoli

During his heyday, Claudio Marchisio was often a protagonist on the pitch in the battles between Juventus and Napoli. But after hanging his boots, the Bianconeri fan-favorite can only offer his valuable input on the action.

Following the match, the debate raged over a few controversial episodes that ensued during the closely-contested encounter.

In the dying minutes, Giacomo Raspadori sealed the winner for the Partenopei while Juan Cuadrado was on the opposite end of the field, desperately requesting a penalty kick.

But while the Colombian hardly offered a convincing case, the most dubious refereeing decision was ruling out Angel Di Maria’s goal due to Arkadiusz Milik’s challenge on Stanislav Lobotka in the buildup.

Match official Michael Fabbri disallowed the goal following a long VAR review, but Marchisio disagrees with the decision.

“On Di Maria’s disallowed goal there was no foul from Milik,” said the retired midfielder during his appearance on Rai via Calciomercato.

“The Pole is only protecting the ball by anticipating Lobotka. If the player is upfront then it’s normal to have contact, it’s never a foul.”

However, Marchisio admitted that Federico Gatti should have been punished for deliberately hitting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“This warranted at least a yellow card. Then by checking the Var he could also possibly risk a red card.”