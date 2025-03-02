Former Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi points the finger at Juventus players when trying to explain the club’s underwhelming campaign under Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri are fourth in Serie A, but a win over Hellas Verona could revive their Scudetto hopes despite drawing 13 times in 26 league outings.

But aside from their Serie A woes, Juve suffered back-to-back eliminations from cup competitions in shocking fashion. Only a week after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, they crashed out of the Coppa Italia following an embarrassing defeat at home against Empoli who prevailed in the penalty shootouts.

Therefore, Motta’s position is no longer as secure as it was not so long ago. Many sources believe the manager must finish in the Top 4 and enjoy a decent Club World Cup campaign if he wishes to avoid the sack at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Sacchi continues to defend the 42-year-old, instead blaming the players’ attitude for the club’s shortcomings.

The legendary Italian tactician suggests some players tend to become a bit complacent after securing a transfer to Juventus, losing the hunger and determination that earned the big move in the first place.

“Thiago Motta is a hard worker, but it seems to me that he ended up in an environment where the players believe they have already reached their finish line,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

“I don’t see, in their behavior on the pitch, that humility and spirit of sacrifice that are necessary to achieve success. At Juve, they tried to make a cultural revolution, but they now find themselves in the middle of the Ford.”

Juventus have decided to hold a retreat following their shambolic display against Empoli, so it remains to be seen if the team will emerge more united.