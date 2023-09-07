On Wednesday, France Football announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are leading the list of nominees this year.

However, not a single Juventus player made the cut. While this outcome was expected based on the club’s underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, it proved to be a first since 2011 (when the club finished seventh in the standings under the guidance of Luigi Delneri).

Last year, Dusan Vlahovic represented the Bianconeri on the list, although it was mostly for his exploits at Fiorentina that preceded his transfer to Turin.

The Serbian landed 17th in the overall standings, with Karim Benzema clinching the most prestigious individual award in the sport.

For its part, ilBianconero recalls the Juventus stars who made the shortlist in the previous eleven editions:

2022 – Vlahovic

2021 – Bonucci and Chiellini

2020 – Bonucci, Chiellini and Ronaldo

2019 – Ronaldo and De Ligt

2018 – Ronaldo and Mandzukic

2017 – Buffon and Dybala

2016 – Buffon, Dybala and Higuain

2015 – Pogba

2014 – Pogba

2013 – Pirlo

2012 – Pirlo and Buffon

Moreover, the last Juventus player to win the Ballon d’Or was Fabio Cannavaro in 2006, though he had already signed for Real Madrid when he received the award.

For his part, Bianconeri icon and former club vice-president Pavel Nedved won the honor back in 2003 after guiding the club towards the Champions League final before having to miss the grand occasion at Old Trafford due to a suspension.