No Juventus players in expected Italy formation for North Macedonia clash

For long decades, the Italian national team had always relied on a block of Juventus players. Even during the last great triumphs (from the 2006 World Cup to Euro 2020), the Bianconeri players have always played an essential role in the squad.

But ahead of the Azzurri’s crucial next challenge, Roberto Mancini will have to do without a single Juventus players in his lineup.

Italy will host North Macedonia on Thursday in the Semi Finals of the World Cup playoffs. A win would pit them against either Turkey or Portugal in the final on March 29.

The former Manchester City manager has called up four Bianconeri stars for the current international break. But none of them will start according to the expected lineup (via ilBianconero).

Mancini won’t risk Giorgio Chiellini, as he prefers to preserve his energy for the expected final. His teammate Leonardo Bonucci is also short on fitness.

As for Manuel Locatelli, he has been cleared from Covid-19 today, but will barely have the time to join the squad.

Mattia De Sciglio also received a late call following Giovanni De Lorenzo’s injury. But Alessandro Florenzi is the favorite to start at right-back.

Here is Italy’s probable lineup for tonight’s semi final:

Italy Probable XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma (PSG); Florenzi (Milan), Mancini (Roma), Bastoni (Inter), Emerson (Lyon); Barella (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea), Verratti (PSG); Berardi (Sassuolo), Immobile (Lazio), Insigne (Napoli)