Juventus would reportedly listen to offers for Dusan Vlahovic who is no longer deemed untouchable in Turin.

Although he remains the club’s top goalscorer over the past few seasons (including this one), his performances have often come under scrutiny, and his latest showing against Milan in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup didn’t win him any supporters. The 24-year-old was wasteful in possession, and squandered an opportunity to kill off the match at 1-0, which returned to haunt the Old Lady.

In addition to his underwhelming displays, the striker’s contract situation is casting a large shadow over his future at Continassa. Vlahovic is currently the highest earner in Serie A with a yearly net salary of 12 million euros. The club has been trying to negotiate a new deal that would spread the costs over additional years, but the two parties haven’t been able to register any significant progress.

So with the player’s contract expiring in 2026, Juventus feel they’re beginning to lose leverage over the situation, which is why they’re willing to consider suitable offers, even in January, claims Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if any suitors will emerge in the coming weeks. The Serbian was heavily linked to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, with a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku on the cards, but the Bianconeri faithful utterly rejected the notion, letting the management know that the Belgian wouldn’t be welcomed in Turin, so the operation eventually collapsed, and Vlahovic stayed put.

However, the 24-year-old’s rapport with the fans has also taken a hit in recent weeks, especially following an unpleasant row with the Curva Sud ultras at the end of the 2-2 draw against Lecce, which could be another factor that pushes the former Fiorentina away from Continassa, and perhaps sooner than expected.