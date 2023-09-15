Leonardo Bonucci has made it clear in a recent interview that he is suing Juventus due to what he perceives as a violation of his rights.

At the start of the summer, Bonucci was informed by Juventus that he was no longer part of their plans, a decision that surprised and shocked him. He expressed that it was the first time he had been told to leave, despite claims from Max Allegri that Bonucci had been informed of this decision the previous season.

Bonucci’s legal action against Juventus has raised eyebrows and generated surprise among fans and football analysts. It is not uncommon for clubs to inform players that they are no longer needed, and Bonucci is not the first Juventus star to receive such news.

Journalist Fabrizio Biasin is among those who find Bonucci’s decision to take legal action surprising. Biasin suggests that players should be aware of when they are no longer part of a club’s plans.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

The Bonucci case? It’s difficult to put yourself in the shoes and judge from the outside. The ideal thing is to understand when you are no longer welcome and you must have the clarity to take a step back and go somewhere else to show that you are still useful.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is causing too much trouble, which is surprising because most of us thought he cared about his legacy at the club.

He now shows that he does not care and only a few people will remember him fondly years later.