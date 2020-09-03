No Mandragora return this summer

Juventus and Udinese have reportedly decided that Rolando Mandragora will remain in Udine for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the switch two seasons ago but spent much of the last campaign on the sidelines having picked up a double knee tear.

Reports from the Italian press suggested that Juve had retained an option to bring the youngster back to Turin this season before selling him on with Roma the most likely destination.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Bianconeri have decided not to sign him this summer, leaving him at Udinese for another year, most likely in a joint agreement with the Zebrette.

Despite the change of plans, the report suggests that Juve will still retain an option to buy him at the end of the 2020/21 season, although there’s no indication if a set price has been agreed upon.

Mandragora has made 64 appearances for Udinese, scoring 6 goals over 2 seasons.