“No more than Monza deserve” Monza praised for shooting down Juventus

The Athletic’s Jack Collins reckons Monza deserved their 1-0 win against Juventus yesterday afternoon after a brave performance from the league’s new boys.

Juve went into the game as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it was against a Monza side that is just coming to the top flight and hasn’t won a league game all season.

Considering Juve has not won in four games prior, fans expected a top performance from them in the fixture.

With the suspended Max Allegri in the stands, his team laboured and eventually lost to the boys from Brianza.

It was an embarrassing outcome for Juve, but they cannot say Monza did not deserve it.

The host played with courage, and it troubled Juve. Collins commented on Twitter afterwards:

“No more than Monza deserve. Juve are a shell of a side at the moment.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Monza should be the norm for any team that is serious about winning the league title or any trophy.

However, Juve showed yet again that this is not a campaign they are prepared for.

Our manager will take most of the blame, but the players should be ashamed of themselves if they cannot beat a team that was rock-bottom of the league table.