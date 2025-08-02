Juventus and Reggiana played out a 2–2 draw in what marked the Bianconeri’s first pre-season fixture of the summer. The match served as the initial step in Juventus’ preparations for the upcoming campaign, with further fixtures expected before the new season officially begins.

Having recently competed in the Club World Cup, Juventus were afforded an extended break, which delayed their return to action. While other clubs resumed pre-season duties earlier, the Bianconeri used the additional rest period to recover physically and regroup as they look ahead to a demanding season.

Squad Rotation and Strategic Minutes

The current Juventus squad carries several uncertainties, with no clear distinction yet made between those who are part of the club’s future plans and those likely to depart. Nonetheless, head coach Igor Tudor utilised this friendly to assess the available options, rather than chase a definitive result.

AC Reggiana entered the match having already played a pre-season fixture and approached the encounter with intent. Despite their sharpness, they were unable to defeat Juventus, who showed character in securing a 2–2 result. While the draw may not reflect the ambitions of a club of Juventus’ stature, it offered valuable insight into the early stages of their preparation.

The second half saw Juventus make wholesale changes, a move that highlighted Tudor’s primary objective: to give as many players as possible valuable playing time. This decision underlined the focus on building match fitness and evaluating squad depth, rather than fielding a settled first eleven.

Perspective on the Pre-Season Opener

The outcome of the match should not be viewed as a barometer for the season ahead. While supporters may be eager to analyse the result, it is important to recognise that the pre-season is a period dedicated to experimentation, conditioning and tactical fine-tuning.

The fixture provided an opportunity for players to gain rhythm and for the coaching staff to identify strengths and areas in need of attention. With several weeks remaining until the start of the campaign, Juventus will continue to refine its squad and build towards competitive readiness.