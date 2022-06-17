Paul Pogba has just released the first episode of his documentary, The Pogmentary and one of the curious scenes in it was when the late Mino Raiola said Juventus can no longer afford the midfielder.

The Frenchman is closing in on a return to Juve this summer, but he had wanted to leave Manchester United since 2021.

Raiola didn’t have a very good relationship with the English club and he even wanted to take Pogba out before the last campaign.

He shopped the midfielder around and held talks with the likes of PSG and Barcelona, but Pogba wanted a Juve return and asked Raiola about the Bianconeri. The late superagent replied, as quoted by Football Italia: “No, no. Juventus can’t afford you anymore. I’m here. I’m also meeting with Paris and I have already had two meetings with Barca. The market is like the sea: up, down, up, down.”

Juve FC Says

It seems Pogba has always wanted to return to Turin, and the midfielder is very likely to take a pay cut to make that happen now.

It would be interesting to see how fast enough we can wrap up his return to the club.

But one certain thing is that he can help us to return to the top of Italian football if we show him enough love and appreciation.