“No one is more sorry for Dybala than me” – Argentina coach on the striker’s expulsion

On the heels of a campaign marred with physical problems, Paulo Dybala has been dropped off from the national team.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni left the Juventus star out the squad that he selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Therefore, La Joya has practically lost his spot for this summer’s Copa America .

In an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the national team manager spoke about the importance of Serie A in his selection, whilst proclaiming his sadness for the absence of the 27-year-old striker.

“As an Argentine, I can tell you that the Italian championship is always a point of reference for me. In Italy we have many Argentines who perform at a good level and that’s why we call them, in addition to the fact that all of us on the staff are attracted by the model and culture of Serie A,” said the Argentina boss.

“There’s no one more sorry for Dybala than me. Paulo is a player that I adore. But we need people who are ready and in a good shape. He had a difficult season, injuries prevented him from playing continuously. He came back too late, among other things in a complicated moment for Juve.

“If we had 26 players I would have brought him, but faced with such a narrow and complicated list we had to make this decision. But his value remains out of the question. I hope he’ll soon recover his form and return to the national team.

Scaloni also discussed other Argentine players who ply their trade in Serie A, including Cristian Romero (owned by Juventus but currently on loan at Atalanta) and Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul, who is potential transfer target for the Old Lady.

“I think Rodrigo is ready to jump to another team, without diminishing the value of Udinese, a club that I know very well and that I consider a management model. I know he is perfectly at ease there, but there comes a time when every player needs to take a step forward, and he is ready.

“De Paul is a very interesting player because he fits very well in different positions, a modern player. He has the qualities to play for the national team and to try to make his way into a top club, I think he wants it and I hope Udinese will be open to this possibility,” continued the Albiceleste’s manager.

“We had already called Romero for the canceled matches for Covid, and his season speaks for itself. He has had a clear improvement.”

The 43-year-old spent some of his playing career in Italy, with Lazio and Atalanta in particularly.