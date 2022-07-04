AS Roma legend Francesco Totti is not bothered by the prospect of his former club losing Nicolo Zaniolo in this transfer window.

The attacker is the subject of interest from Juventus, and the Bianconeri could move to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Roma has him tied to a contract until 2024, and that means they are almost certain to make a fortune from his sale.

But selling him will mean losing a key member of their squad and the man that scored the goal that won them the Europa Conference League.

But Totti believes everyone is replaceable and expects them to replace him if he leaves the club.

He says, as quoted by Football Italia: “No pain at all, if it happens, I know Roma will sign someone just as good.”

Juve FC Says

Truly, everyone is replaceable in football, and the club is bigger than any player.

Juve should be encouraged by Totti’s admission, but is Zaniolo the exact player that they want?

The Azzurri attacker is very technical and works hard on the attack, but he might struggle to make a meaningful impact at the club if he joins.

But Max Allegri would have the final say in the transfer, and if he signs off on it, the club should make it happen.