“No problem for us” – Salernitana president accepts Juventus challenge

Amidst the wild celebrations at the Allianz Stadium, a few individuals decided to ruin the occasion for millions of Juventus fans all around the world.

Of course we’re taking about the officials sitting in the VAR room who asked the referee for a review which eventually resulted in disallowing a perfectly legal winner from Arkadiusz Milik.

This incident left the Bianconeri enraged, with fans and observers alike desperately trying to find a way to overturn the disastrous decision. Some are asking for the goal to be recounted while others are studying the regulations in the hopes of forcing a replay.

To his credit Salernitana president Danilo Ievrolino isn’t hiding away, claiming that he’s willing to grant the Old Lady a rematch.

“If Juventus want to play it again, there is no problem for us,” said the Salernitana patron in an interview with Il Mattino via ilBianconero.

“They truth is being clouded. The fact is we played excellent football, with Juve reacting like the great team they are.”

As they say words are wind, and despite all the talk in the media, the replay theory remains nothing but mere wishful thinking.

At the end of the day, Juventus must learn to avoid such scenarios. When hosting a team like Salernitana, the Bianconeri are expected to settle the match much earlier than the 95th minute, and when they fail to do so, they leave their fate in the incompetent hands of some match officials.