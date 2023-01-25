No room for vengeance: Allegri’s advice for Di Maria ahead of Monza encounter

In their last two league outings, Juventus have only collected a single point(while astonishingly getting 15 points deducted). Nonetheless, Angel Di Maria has established himself as the main talisman of the team.

At the Maradona Stadium, the Argentine was the lone bright spot for the Bianconeri in an otherwise disastrous night. Last Sunday, he confirmed his brilliant form with a wonderful performance against La Dea.

This weekend, the World Cup winner will have a chance to redeem himself against Monza following his nightmarish outing at the U-Power Stadium last September.

As we all remember, the experienced star reacted to Armando Izzo’s provocations with a nasty elbow to the belly, prompting a direct red card and a two-match ban.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri wants Di Maria to take the pitch on Sunday with a clear head, without contemplating any sort of vengeful acts.

Last Thursday, the Argentine entered the pitch against the same opponent with a chip on the shoulder when the two sides crossed paths in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Interestingly, Di Maria and Izzo almost had another go, further cementing their status as sworn enemies.

Juve FC say

Izzo has always been a provocative defender, and a heated confrontation would play into the Italian’s hands.

Di Maria is one of the most talented players worldwide, so all he needs to do is focus on his football and surely he’d emerge victorious in this duel, even if his opponent will try his best to get under his skin yet again.