No Serie A matches will be postponed on Sunday

Four Serie A matches were abandoned when football in Italy’s top-flight returned yesterday.

The Lega Serie A had been adamant that all the matches would go on as planned.

However, local health authorities ordered Salernitana, Bologna, Torino and Udinese to quarantine after covid-19 outbreak in their camps.

It meant their matches against Venezia, Inter, Atalanta and Fiorentina couldn’t go ahead and they should also miss their Sunday matches.

However, Serie A, as reported by Football Italia, has approved a new covid protocol that forces every club to play their match if they have up to 13 fit players including one goalkeeper.

The report says the governing body further blames the local health authorities for causing confusion.

They now hope their new protocol will protect them from matches being postponed at the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Because of the winter break, Italy needs to keep playing games to avoid ending this season later than normal.

There is also hardly any space to play the abandoned fixtures later this season, which means we could have some problems already.

The more matches postponed, the more problems the organisers would face in picking new dates.

Therefore, matches should only be abandoned when they absolutely cannot go ahead.