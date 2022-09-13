No Serie A player is among the top-rated players in FIFA23

Serie A provides some of the finest talents in European football and their players make the FIFA video game competitive every season.

Teams from Serie A have struggled in European competitions recently, but it still has some of the best players in the world.

However, it does not have as much quality talent as the likes of the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, or the Spanish La Liga.

This has seen teams in those competitions dominate the major European competitions.

The FIFA game series is arguably the best football game in the world, and a new edition is released every season.

FIFA 23 will be released later this month, but EA Sports have revealed the top-rated players in the edition.

Football Italia reports that no Serie A player makes it into the top-rated stars.

The report claims they released the 23 most rated players and none of them plies their trade in the Italian top flight.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, the FIFA game has listed its 23 top players and none comes from Serie A.

However, considering how poor Italian clubs have been in European competitions, this is not a surprise.

Juventus has struggled in the last few campaigns and none of its players can make a case for themselves to compete.

Hopefully, they will perform better this term and make a return to the top-rated players in FIFA 24.