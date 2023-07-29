Juventus has encountered difficulties in finding a buyer for midfielder Denis Zakaria since the beginning of the transfer window, and the situation has not improved for them.

The midfielder had a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea last season, but at the start of the transfer window, West Ham expressed interest in signing him, which initially pleased Juventus.

Despite several rounds of negotiations, Juventus has been unable to secure the desired 20 million euros they initially sought for his signature.

AS Monaco also showed interest in Zakaria, but the French club is unwilling to pay more than 15 million euros for his transfer, as reported by Tuttojuve.

Despite Juventus holding firm on their valuation of the player, it seems they may have to reconsider their asking price in order to facilitate a sale.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is unwanted and we must do more to help suitors complete a move for him. The midfielder still has a long contract with us, but because he struggled last season, we have to be realistic about our chances of earning a good fee from his departure.

The Swiss star has been a flop since we signed him and every club looking to add him to their squad knows he is a risk.