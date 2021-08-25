No surprise at the news that Aaron Ramsey is injured again

Juventus has announced that Aaron Ramsey has suffered yet another injury which could see the Welshman miss several weeks of action.

The midfielder started as Juventus played out a 2-2 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena last weekend.

He has started to work his way into playing regularly for the Bianconeri, but this latest injury setback will affect his chances.

The club reports he has suffered an adductor strain on his right thigh, yet another muscular injury.

The former Arsenal man has a long history with injuries and that has limited the number of games he has played for Juventus.

The Welshman’s latest injury setback will also force him to miss his country’s World Cup qualifying matches next month.

The club says in 10 days, they will test again him to determine the exact time he will spend on the sidelines.

A club statement on their website reads: “Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time.”

The latest injury setback has also spoilt Juventus’ chance of selling him in this transfer window.

They had hoped to cut their losses and allow him to leave them as he has failed to live up to expectations.