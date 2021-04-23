“No thank you, too much chaos” one favourite rules out replacing Agnelli at Juventus

FIFA executive, Evelina Christillin, has ruled herself out of the running to replace Andrea Agnelli as the new Juventus president.

Agnelli has come under pressure in recent days after he decided to lead Juventus away from UEFA to form the European Super League.

The Bianconeri alongside 11 other teams from Spain, England and Italy attempted to create their own European club cartel with the competition.

The suspension of the proposal means it is now a major off-field failure for the Bianconeri and there have been rumours that he could leave his role as the leader of the club.

He hasn’t left yet but some replacements have been reported in the media and Christillin is one of them.

However, the family friend of the Agnelli has ruled herself out and says it was too much of a mess for her to get herself involved.

She was asked about the rumours linking her with the role and she said it was 100 per cent untrue.

“I can 100 per cent deny that,” she told Radio RAI via Football Italia.

“Would I like the job? No thank you, too much chaos. It’s much better to stay in the background.”