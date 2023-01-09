No time off, Juventus returned to training Sunday after beating Udinese

Juventus is on a superb run of form and deserves some rest after winning eight consecutive league games following their victory in the match against Udinese on Saturday.

Max Allegri’s men are on a terrific run of form as they attempt to close the gap between them and the top of the league table after a slow start to the season.

The likes of Napoli and AC Milan are in a better position on the league table, but Juve’s current form means they are closing in on the top.

Ideally, after the win against Udinese, Juve should have a day off, especially the players that featured in the match.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals they were in training today as they prepare to beat Napoli in their next league game.

The match against the league leaders hands them a unique chance to cut down on the gap between them and they will want to win.

Juve FC Says

Our return to form has handed us a unique chance to get to the top of the league and the smart thing to do is to take it.

If we beat Napoli, it will be hard for another club to stop us and we must do all we can to secure the three points.