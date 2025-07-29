Negotiations between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus continue to show little progress, and it appears increasingly likely that the striker’s future lies away from the club. Although both parties are engaged in discussions, there remains a considerable gap in reaching an agreement to part ways.

The Serbian forward is eager to leave the Bianconeri at the earliest opportunity, yet he has shown no willingness to accept a substantial reduction in his wages to facilitate a move. Juventus had previously negotiated a contract that sees Vlahovic earn 12 million euros net in the final year of his deal, a figure that has become financially unsustainable for the club.

Juventus Keen to Move On

Vlahovic has not consistently demonstrated performances that justify such a high salary. As a result, the club are now prioritising his departure, viewing him as a player whose value no longer aligns with their wage structure. Despite this, the Serbian is resisting efforts to be forced out and is taking measures to protect his position.

However, his financial demands for a potential transfer have posed a significant obstacle. No club within Italy appears willing to match his current salary, making a domestic move highly unlikely. His refusal to sign a new contract with a reduced salary has been criticised by some as a sign of greed rather than professional pragmatism.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Criticism from Former Player

Vinicio Verza weighed in on the matter, offering a pointed reflection on the situation. As cited by Tuttojuve, Verza remarked:

“The world of football has probably changed. We see that there are no values anymore. In the sense that once you played for the shirt and as you say today you probably also play for the money. But we’re talking about certain figures that even if I had to give up… I tell you, I understand the choices that were made.”

Verza’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among observers that the spirit of the game is being overshadowed by financial considerations. Nonetheless, it is also important to acknowledge that footballers, like all professionals, work for their earnings, and Juventus had willingly agreed to the terms of Vlahovic’s contract when he joined the club. Consequently, the club may need to accept some responsibility for the financial position in which it now finds itself.

The impasse between the player and the club serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics in modern football, where both legacy and economics are increasingly difficult to balance.